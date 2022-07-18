MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 15,212 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,212 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 3.8% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.85.

Insider Activity

Chevron Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $137.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.06. The firm has a market cap of $270.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

