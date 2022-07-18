Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Biogen were worth $9,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 88.2% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $217.01 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $351.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.56.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

