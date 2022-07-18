Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,816 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $8,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Teradyne by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Teradyne by 963.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Teradyne by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 417,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,250,000 after acquiring an additional 66,641 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $93.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.97 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.79.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.