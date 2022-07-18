Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $49.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day moving average is $55.23. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $74.64.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.35.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

