iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,056 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.2% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 45,793 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,405,000 after purchasing an additional 61,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 544,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,668,000 after purchasing an additional 52,186 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $57.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

