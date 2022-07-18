Bowman & Co S.C. Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.3% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 45,793 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,405,000 after buying an additional 61,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 544,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,668,000 after buying an additional 52,186 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $57.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

