Emerald Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $822,231,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,266 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $509,023,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in S&P Global by 396.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,825,000 after purchasing an additional 700,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $349.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $118.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $338.08 and its 200 day moving average is $379.82. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $401.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.57.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

