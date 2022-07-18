Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Capital World Investors increased its position in Caterpillar by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,940,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,046,000 after acquiring an additional 168,085 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,103,021,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after acquiring an additional 643,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $173.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.20.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

