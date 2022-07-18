Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $15.34 Million Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $15,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,080,000 after acquiring an additional 162,857 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,667,000 after purchasing an additional 437,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,914,000 after purchasing an additional 51,641 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,042,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,078,000 after purchasing an additional 65,439 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,128,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Up 4.8 %

ELV opened at $488.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $484.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.13. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.