iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,070 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $138.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.18 and a 1-year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

