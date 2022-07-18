Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 791,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,435 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $38,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

VEA stock opened at $40.00 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.12.

