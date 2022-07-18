Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 10,144 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,900 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,538 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 764,734 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $69,568,000 after acquiring an additional 264,683 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $79.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.26.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

