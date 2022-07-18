McDonald Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,510,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Paychex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,918,000 after purchasing an additional 553,659 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Paychex by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,105,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,901,000 after purchasing an additional 466,218 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Paychex by 344.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 434,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,352,000 after purchasing an additional 337,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 685,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,632,000 after purchasing an additional 238,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,689 shares of company stock worth $4,622,438 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $115.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.58. The stock has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

