Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,311 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,358 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 26,864 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 150.4% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 71,801 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 43,124 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,999 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $945,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 10.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201,412 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $24,014,000 after acquiring an additional 18,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.47.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Price Performance

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $97.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.42. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

