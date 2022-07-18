Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Has $541,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,718,000 after purchasing an additional 737,944 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $174,340,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,175.7% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 349,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 345,177 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,226,000 after acquiring an additional 246,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,533,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of VGT opened at $340.03 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $313.66 and a 52 week high of $467.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $341.01 and a 200-day moving average of $381.97.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.