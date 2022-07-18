Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Acquires New Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,241,348,000 after acquiring an additional 274,160 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,773,996,000 after acquiring an additional 212,470 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,730,000 after acquiring an additional 456,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,543,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $398.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $521.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.17.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

