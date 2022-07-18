Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wright Fund Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,059,395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 537.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,560 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,000,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,321,000 after acquiring an additional 884,546 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,228,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,024,000 after buying an additional 721,920 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 794,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,795,000 after buying an additional 612,377 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $116.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.00. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.11 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

