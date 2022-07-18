Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,065,083,000 after purchasing an additional 591,700 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,057,168,000 after purchasing an additional 898,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,444,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,938,000 after buying an additional 299,666 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,268,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,043,000 after buying an additional 978,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $102.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.33. The company has a market cap of $277.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $216.39.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.61.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

