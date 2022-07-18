Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys 120 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Netflix by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Netflix by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Netflix by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Netflix by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Netflix by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $339.92.

NFLX stock opened at $189.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.87 and its 200 day moving average is $311.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

