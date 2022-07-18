Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on QTWO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Q2 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $39.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Q2 has a 1 year low of $34.42 and a 1 year high of $105.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Q2 had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $134.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $104,368.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Q2 during the first quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Q2 by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

