Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires 136 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,422 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $379.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.54. The company has a market cap of $177.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

