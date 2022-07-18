Latitude Advisors LLC Has $890,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MGK opened at $189.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.41. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $174.24 and a 52 week high of $266.44.

