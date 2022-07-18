Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $282,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $292.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.95 and a 200 day moving average of $319.07. The company has a market capitalization of $300.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.