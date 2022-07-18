Latitude Advisors LLC Buys 6,020 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,340.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 11,330 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 79,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 38,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 41,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.72. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $51.31.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.