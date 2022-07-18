Tranquility Partners LLC Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.
Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66
Phillips 66 Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of PSX stock opened at $81.64 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.66. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.44.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.
Phillips 66 Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.60%.
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
- Shopify Stock May be a Bargain at These Levels
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.