All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,185 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,025,028,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,090,487,000 after buying an additional 1,687,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,367,000 after buying an additional 1,610,410 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,611,000 after purchasing an additional 951,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,748,364,000 after purchasing an additional 924,180 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.6 %

IBM stock opened at $139.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.18. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 108.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

