Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Has $609,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,178 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $147.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $241.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.02.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.18.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

