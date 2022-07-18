Accel Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

PFE opened at $51.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.68 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

