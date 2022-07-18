Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 38,178 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,124 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 457.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 72,273 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,178 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $51.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The stock has a market cap of $214.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.