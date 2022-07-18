Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 7,619 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,266 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,619 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.1% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $25,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.16.

Walt Disney Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE DIS opened at $95.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.73. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.