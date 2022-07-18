Malaga Cove Capital LLC Invests $246,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after purchasing an additional 340,733 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $754,814,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 20,160.8% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 239,712 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.37.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,255.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.62 and a 200 day moving average of $141.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.