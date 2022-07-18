Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Stone Point Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.1% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Thirty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Trading Up 1.2 %

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,255.34 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

