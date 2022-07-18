The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Raised by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,605 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,400,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $371,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,556 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.16.

Walt Disney Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $95.20 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.73.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

