Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 594 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 397 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COIN. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Price Performance

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 706,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 706,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 over the last three months. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN opened at $53.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $368.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.46 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

