1,540 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,540 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11,807.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,014,000 after buying an additional 544,308 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after buying an additional 298,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $74,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $217.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.46. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $301.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDX. Stephens upped their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.57.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

