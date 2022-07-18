Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,068 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $210.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.90. The stock has a market cap of $399.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.13.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

