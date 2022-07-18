Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 160 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $9,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Sempra by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Sempra by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sempra by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,569,000 after purchasing an additional 338,057 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRE. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

Sempra Stock Performance

Sempra stock opened at $151.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.56 and a 200-day moving average of $151.71. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.48%.

Sempra Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.