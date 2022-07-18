Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 550 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $217.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $301.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.57.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

