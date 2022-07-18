Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.5% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,335,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.13.

NYSE V opened at $210.04 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $399.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

