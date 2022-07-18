Vision Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,928 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.5% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of V opened at $210.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $399.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.90. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.13.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

