Alphastar Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,004 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,268 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.8% of Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.82.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $157.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $394.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

