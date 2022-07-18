The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.5% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $44,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $145.07 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $348.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.76.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,014 shares of company stock valued at $18,009,102. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

