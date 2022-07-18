Highland Private Wealth Management Purchases 556 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,427 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 33,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Visa by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1,210.5% in the fourth quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 33,992 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $210.04 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.90. The company has a market capitalization of $399.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.13.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

