Carroll Investors Inc Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Carroll Investors Inc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 7.6% of Carroll Investors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 276,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $81,344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 8,378 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.5 %

Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $157.62 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.13. The firm has a market cap of $394.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

