The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Lowered by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $145.07 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.