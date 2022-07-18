Paragon Advisors LLC Sells 5,814 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Paragon Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,814 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.3% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.82.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $157.62 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.20 and a 200-day moving average of $215.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

