Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $768,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,581 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $96,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,232 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,672,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 970.3% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,171,452 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $82.89 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The firm has a market cap of $107.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

