Financial Counselors Inc. Makes New Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,040,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LHX stock opened at $223.84 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.53 and its 200-day moving average is $236.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

