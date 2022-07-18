Financial Counselors Inc. Makes New Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2022

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,040,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LHX stock opened at $223.84 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.53 and its 200-day moving average is $236.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.