Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $9.07 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,919 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.39.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $32.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $259.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

