Financial Partners Group Inc Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 225.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 414,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,309,000 after buying an additional 287,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after purchasing an additional 157,994 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,348.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 130,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 121,717 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,351,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,569,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

BATS IFRA opened at $34.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.92.

